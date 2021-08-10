Panera chicken tortilla soup recalled after complaints of glove pieces

by: Bill Shannon,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

(WTAJ) – Before you get excited over that bowl of soup for lunch, be aware that a recall has been issued.

Several containers of Panera Bread at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup are being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The 16-ounce containers — together totaling 6,384 pounds of fully cooked, ready-to-eat soup — may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” specifically, pieces of gray nitrile gloves.

The USDA says soup maker Blount Fine Foods received several complaints, but no illnesses have been reported.

(Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a “use by” date of Sept. 9 and lot code 070121-1V. The products also have the establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have the product, you’re urged to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519.

