MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after Pancho’s Mexican closed its last two Memphis-area restaurants in Tennessee and Arkansas, the iconic cheese dip brand has been acquired by a Minnesota-based company.

Sabrosura Foods announced Tuesday it had acquired the Pancho’s dip brand, and would continue expanding its distribution in stores nationwide. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Pancho’s was founded in West Memphis, Arkansas in 1956. The restaurant chain spread across several Memphis-area locations and its brand of queso dip and salsa can now be found at more than 1,200 stores, Sabrosura said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Sabrosura Foods family,” said Brenda O’Brien, President of Pancho’s Mexican Foods, Inc. “Pancho’s has been in my family for 65 years, and we have been so grateful to bring people together over delicious food. Now, we are looking forward to our next chapter as part of the Sabrosura Foods team.”