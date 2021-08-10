Pair accused of kidnapping Dyersburg woman over car title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg couple is accused of kidnapping and terrorizing a woman in a car sale gone wrong.

The victim told police she recently sold a vehicle to Stephanie Pratt, 35, and James Wiley, 48, and they wanted to talk to her about the missing car title.

When she met up with the pair, the victim said they forced her into the car and threatened her with brass knuckles, a machete, a crowbar, and a hammer.

Police said Pratt and Wiley took the woman to the Economy Inn in Dyersburg, where they held her at knifepoint, restrained her with zip ties, and beat her.

The victim said they forced her to go with them to Missouri to try and find the car title, and when they got back to Tennessee, they beat her again.

Police said the victim was able to escape once they returned to the Economy Inn. She was treated for multiple facial injuries, bruised ribs, and lacerations to her head.

James Wiley has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, and Stephanie Pratt faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Wiley is booked in the Dyer County jail, and police are still looking for Pratt.

If you have any information about Pratt’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 311 or (731)285-1212.