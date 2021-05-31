Oxford sets new rules limiting volume of music downtown

Lafayette County courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi (Wikimedia Commons)

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi city is adopting new limits on how loud music can be played at downtown venues.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a sound ordinance amendment for live and recorded music. Until now, organizers or business owners in Oxford were required to get a city permit for amplified sound at parades or other events.

Under the new rules, a permit is not required as long as the sound falls within approved limits.

Limits have been set for residential areas and the downtown spaces, for indoor and outdoor spaces and live and recorded music.

