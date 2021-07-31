Oxford School District requiring mask for students, staff regardless of vaccination status for three weeks

OXFORD, Miss. — The superintendent of Oxford Schools has announced all students and staff will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

In a video posted Saturday afternoon, Oxford School District superintendent Bradley Roberson said masks will be required for all for the first three weeks of school beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 20.

“I’ve learned this morning, that we in the Oxford School District have a group that is on the verge of a shutdown, due to already having two positive cases,” Roberson said. “While no one wants to return no normal more than I, it would be foolish not to take note of the misfortunes that have already happened to other schools around the state. We need our kids in school.”

Roberson pointed out that two high schools in Lamar County are going back to virtual learning due to school outbreaks in less than two weeks since those schools opened their doors. Additionally, he highlighted several bands throughout the state shutting down due to outbreaks at band camps

Roberson said masks are still optional outside, and the mask requirement is only for indoor settings.