Oxford gas station employee charged with stealing $2,800

OXFORD, Miss. — A 19-year-old gas station employee is charged with stealing $2,800 from his employers, Oxford Police said.

Brandon Pettis, of Oxford, is charged with grand larceny.

Police said he was an employee at two gas stations, Marquis Chevron and Marathon Gas, both on South Lamar Boulevard. He was off-duty when he allegedly entered the businesses and took the money.

Police were alerted Sept. 3. A search warrant led to the discovery of the missing money, police said. Pettis was issued $15,000 bond.