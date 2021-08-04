One critically hurt when overturned vehicle catches fire near Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded Wednesday morning to an accident on Raines Road and Mickey Drive where a vehicle flipped over and caught fire with passengers still inside.

One person was transported to Region One in critical condition.

Traffic was blocked on Raines and Graceland as police investigated. There was a pole down in the roadway, police said.

