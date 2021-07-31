OSBI assisting with investigation after missing Arkansas woman’s body found in pond

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation after the body of a woman missing out of Fort Smith was found in a pond near Rock Island, Okla.

On July 19, Fort Smith Police listed Tara Strozier, 40, as a missing person, according to a news release from OSBI.

Strozier was last known to be driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida license plates.

The release says Fort Smith Police requested the assistance of the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office after information indicated Strozier was possibly last seen in the Cameron, Okla. area.

On July 24, a black Volkswagen Jetta was found abandoned in a private drive located in Cameron, according to the release.

The release says the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office suspected foul play after the car was located without any sign of Strozier.

On July 26, the Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI’s assistance.

The release says based on the joint investigation, authorities believe Strozier was tortured at an unoccupied mobile home off Neblett Ridge Road in Cameron before being murdered by the pond near Rock Island.

Authorities have identified three suspects in the disappearance and murder of Strozier, according to the release. The suspects are Alex Nathaniel Davis, 30; Austin Johnson, 23; and Kaelin Hutchinson, 24.

The release says on July 29, Davis admitted to killing Strozier while Johnson was present. After she was killed by the pond, they weighed her body down and threw her into the pond.

Strozier’s body was found July 29.

Davis, Johnson and Hutchinson were all arrested July 29 and booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center. Davis is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping.

Johnson is also facing a first degree murder charge, and Hutchinson is charged with obstruction of an officer.