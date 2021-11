MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four orphaned puma kittens found in Washington state have a new home at the Memphis Zoo.

The zoo explained that when a puma is found injured or orphaned in the wild, volunteers will help find a facility to take care of them.

How did the kittens get to Memphis? FedEx, of course.

In North America, pumas are mainly found in the mountain areas of the West. They are also known as cougars or mountain lions.