One woman dead, another injured in Hickory Hill gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight at a Hickory Hill gas station on Aug. 31 left one woman dead and another injured. Memphis Police said the suspect is still on the run.



The shooting occurred at the Exxon station at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and East Raines Road. WREG noted 20 evidence markers were scattered across the parking lot.

It was later determined that this gas station was the site of a deadly shooting.

Memphis Police said two women were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the women died from her injuries, while the other one is going to survive.

MPD said those two women were involved in a disagreement with several other women in a parking lot. That disagreement eventually led to gunfire.

A woman in the area said that it’s often difficult for people to come forward with information about these crimes, until it happens to someone they know.

It’s unclear what the argument was about or who fired shots.

Local leaders as well as people at the scene said that gun violence is not the way to solve a dispute.



As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you know anything or have information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.