MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was left injured after a shooting in North Memphis Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. at the corner of Jackson Avenue and North McNeil Street.

Police said they located a man with gun shot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

The male victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

At this time, no arrest have been made as police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.