One person shot outside Isle of Capri Lula Casino

LULA, Miss. — Coahoma County sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at the Isle of Capri Lula in Mississippi on August 30.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the property. One person was shot, but they were non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transferred to Regional One Hospital for treatment. An 18-year-old suspect was listed, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident seems to be a domestic dispute. The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department said that this is still an ongoing investigation.

