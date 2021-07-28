One person killed, three wounded in overnight shootings in Como, Mississippi

COMO, Miss. — A wave of shootings left multiple people hurt in Como, Mississippi overnight.

Panola County deputies were called to at least two scenes, with one of them located near the corner of Warren and Cherry Street. Sheriff Shane Phelps told WREG two people were shot and that a suspect was taken into custody. He said both victims were in stable condition.

That incident came just hours after another shooting at a mobile home park nearby. Sources said that one person was killed and a second was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Panola County has seen an unusual number of shootings since Sunday when two people were shot in Sardis. One of them was killed.

It’s not yet clear if any of these shootings are related.