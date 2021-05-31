One person injured after shooting near Beale Street in violent holiday weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting overnight just one block from Beale Street.

It happened in front of the Service Master building at B.B. King and Peabody Place around 1 a.m. Monday. One person was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The area where the shooting happened has been packed all weekend with big crowds the Bluff City hasn’t seen since before the pandemic. The city tried to limit the crowds by charging a $5 cover on Beale Street, but that did not apply to the areas around Beale, like where the shooting happened.

This is the latest incident in what is turning out to be a violent weekend in Memphis. As of Friday, 11 people have been hurt in shootings so far. Three of those hurt are teens. Another two people, including a mother of three, were killed.

Erica Patton and her husband Gregory came to Memphis from Oklahoma City, taking in the unique sights and sounds of the Bluff City. Gregory Patton said it was a nice change from Oklahoma City, where most events are rodeos.

“I like Memphis, we really had a good time here in Memphis. It was just a lot of commotion everywhere it seems like,” Erica Patton said. “But there’s a lot of police patrolling around there too. It’s a lot of security.”