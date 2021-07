MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire erupted at a gas station in Frayser overnight injuring one person.

The Memphis Fire Department said paramedics transported the victim to the Regional Medical Center but did not release their condition after the incident at the Marathon gas station on Ontario Avenue and North Watkins.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.