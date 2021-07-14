One person dead, two others injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others injured following a shooting in Frayser overnight.

Memphis Police said one victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene at the Greenbriar Apartments near Dellwood Avenue and Madewell Street.

A second victim was taken by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center and a third arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have identified a suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.