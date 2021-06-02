One person dead, three arrested after violent holiday weekend in small Arkansas town

TURRELL, Ark. — A small Mid-South town was rocked after a bloody holiday weekend left one person dead and three more behind bars.

With a listed population of barely 600, residents of Turrell, Arkansas say it’s mostly safe and quiet. They haven’t seen a homicide in the last three years. That is until this past weekend when two shootings led to one resident being killed.

The first incident happened after two individuals argued at the Turrell One Stop Shop, leading to one victim being shot in the leg.

Authorities said around an hour later, suspects went to Rodgers Street looking to retaliate. That’s when the homicide took place.

“It was like a firecracker bomb. Loud. Like, that loud,” recalled another resident. “A sound that would make anyone run into the house.”

Deputies arrested three people related to the shootings. Travis and Courtney Selvy were charged with first-degree murder while Kevion Williams was charged with first-degree battery.

Residents said they hope the violent weekend was an anomaly and not a sign of things to come.