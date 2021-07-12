One person dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a deadly shooting in North Memphis early Monday morning.

Police said one person was killed at Keel Avenue and Randle Street. One neighbor told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson he heard a gunshot around 3 a.m.

Forensics has just pulled up to finish out the investigation here along Randle @ Keel, after a deadly shooting. Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/iLKd1DYWBm — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 12, 2021

A teenager on the scene told us the person shot was 18-years-old and the father of her unborn child. She said the child is due in February.

DISTURBING! A 17 year old pregnant teen, tells us the person killed is her 18-year-old boyfriend. A teen who will never meet his unborn child. Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/EytCjQQPgA — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 12, 2021

So far, authorities have not provided any details on the victim or what may have led to the shooting. They also have not provided any suspect information. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.