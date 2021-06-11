Two people dead after shooting at Lamar and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead in a car around 1:30 a.m. Friday after a shooting at Lamar and Airways.

Police blocked several busy intersections after the deadly double shooting.

That car hit a pole right outside the Walgreens, suggesting the shooting happened while the car was moving.

It also appears one of the victims may have been trying to get out on the passenger side when they collapsed and died.

Our cameras noticed more than 20 shell casings on the ground and several bullet holes in the car.

Police have not identified either victim.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.