MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man they say was responsible for a deadly accident involving an ATV on Monday night in Orange Mound.

Police said, Jeremy Gray, 29, failed to yield the right of way to Carnell Jackson, 59, causing an accident which killed the other man at the corner of Lamar and Hugenot. Officers responded around 8:45 p.m.

Jackson was driving a small, open-air vehicle at the time of the accident. The four-wheeler had a license plate..

Authorities are still investigating.