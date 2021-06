MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Memphis.

Authorities said two men were shot near North Watkins and Brown Avenue overnight. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. That victim is expected to recover.

Officers did not release any suspect information.

If you know anything that could help solve this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.