One man dead after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed following a July 4 shooting in North Memphis.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Keel shortly before midnight. That’s where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.