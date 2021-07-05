One man dead after shooting in North Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed following a July 4 shooting in North Memphis.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Keel shortly before midnight. That’s where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities said the victim and suspect were involved in an argument prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Investigation underway after Nashville fireworks show began with police still in ‘blast zone’

How to stay cool in the heat when exercising

Newsfeed Now: Celebrating the people who served our country for our freedom

White House announces child tax credit expansion as part of the $1.9T rescue plan

Child killed in North Memphis shooting

More News