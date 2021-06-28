One man dead after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed following a shooting in Raleigh overnight.

According to police, first responders located the male victim in the 3900 block of Frayser suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, authorities are unable to provide suspect information. If you know anything that could help them locate the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

