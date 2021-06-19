One killed in triple shooting near Raleigh gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot, one of the fatally, late Friday night near a gas station in Raleigh, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of New Allen Road. When officers arrived, they located three shooting victims. Two of them were transported to Methodist North and are listed as non-critical. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the suspect is a man and was wearing a black shirt and pants. He’s about 5-feet-8-inches tall and was in a red Dodge Ram with dark tint.

If you have any information on this shooting call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.