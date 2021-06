MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Highway 385 near Kirby Parkway on Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said this was a three-vehicle crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if others were injured due to the crash. TDOT cameras showed traffic is starting to build up on 385 between Kirby and Riverdale.