MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in Frayser on Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at Rangeline and Woodcliff Drive where they located a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information. This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.