MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a double shooting near Parkway Village on Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue. When officers arrived, they located two victims. One person was pronounced dead one the scene, while the other was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said call Crimestoppers with any tips at 901-528-CASH.