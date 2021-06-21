One killed in Bartlett crash

BARTLETT, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash on Monday evening in Bartlett, according to Bartlett Police.

BPD said the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer near the intersection of Yale and Altruria. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle and the truck collided in the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital but later died, according to police. Bartlett Police said the identity of the deceased will not be released at this time, as they are still contacting next to kin and conducting an ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed