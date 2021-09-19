One killed, another injured in overnight shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn . — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting on I-240.

The shooting reportedly happened on I-240 east of Airways. Police say officers made the scene at around 2 a.m.

According to police, two men were shot by suspects who were driving behind the victims. Both victims went to the hospital in critical condition, but one of the them later died of his injuries.

Memphis Police have not released the name of the deceased victim but says he is 36 years old.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time. If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

