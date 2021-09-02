One killed, another injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday evening.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of Kimball Avenue and Gulf Avenue.

According to police, two victims were found. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing. At this time, there is no word on any arrests.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.