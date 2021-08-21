One killed, another injured in crash on Houston Levee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash on Houston Levee.

Police say the crash happened on Houston Levee near Havanese Lane at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to police, a driver was traveling southbound on Houston Levee when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into someone traveling northbound.

Police say the driver traveling northbound was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver who had been traveling southbound was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say they are still investigating this crash.