One killed, another injured in crash on Houston Levee

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash on Houston Levee.

Police say the crash happened on Houston Levee near Havanese Lane at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to police, a driver was traveling southbound on Houston Levee when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and crashed into someone traveling northbound.

Police say the driver traveling northbound was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver who had been traveling southbound was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say they are still investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Continuing coverage on severe flooding

COVID-19 booster shot effects

Caleb Duncan

Caleb Duncan

Fake job posting

Middle Tennessee Doctor braces for grim COVID forecast

More News