MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to a shooting around midnight Thursday at Minglewood Plaza on Madison Avenue in Midtown.

Police said they located one male who was shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything in this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH.

