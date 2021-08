MEMPHIS, Tenn. –One person was injured in a multi-car crash on Sam Cooper, police say.

Police responded to the crash on Sam Cooper at the I-40/I-240 split. Three cars were reportedly involved.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police have shut down all eastbound lanes of traffic east of the Perkins exit while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.