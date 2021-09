Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Riverside neighborhood in South Memphis.

Police said they were on the scene of a shooting around 8:30 in the 100 block of Joubert.

One male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

Police had no suspect information. Call (901) 528-CASH with tips.