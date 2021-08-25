One dead in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting Wednesday night in North Memphis.

Police responded to the 800 block of Meagher Street off Jackson shortly before 9 p.m.

They had no suspect information.

