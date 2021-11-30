MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding the people responsible for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis last week.

The department released several pictures of the suspects in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Brook Tree Circle last Tuesday.

They say the victim was robbed and suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

One person appears to be wearing a yellow cap and a mask, while the other suspects in a dark colored jacket with a white hood. One picture shows one of the suspects standing next to a dark colored SUV.

Police have not said whether or not that vehicle was involved in the crime.

Another picture appears to show the suspects running from the scene.

Police want your help getting these two suspects behind bars.

If you have any information, you can always call crime stoppers and leave a tip. you never have to leave your name, and if an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to two thousand dollars.

That number to call is 528-CASH.