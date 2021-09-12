One dead, another injured after shooting in Fox Meadows apartment complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Fox Meadows.

Police responded to an apartment on Horseshoe Trail near Sparrow Wood Lane at around 2:12 a.m.

Police say officers found two victims. The first victim had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim had been pistol-whipped and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, preliminary information suggests a fight between the suspect and the second victim led to this shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Child shot and killed in Hickory Hill; another child facing homicide charge

Jury deliberations underway in trial of former NFL player accused of attempted murder

Memphis Fire Department reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Live-streaming driver topping 120mph gets 15 years in deadly crash

New COVID-19 vaccination study by CDC

"I knew my life was in danger"

More News