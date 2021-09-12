One dead, another injured after shooting in Fox Meadows apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Fox Meadows.

Police responded to an apartment on Horseshoe Trail near Sparrow Wood Lane at around 2:12 a.m.

Police say officers found two victims. The first victim had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim had been pistol-whipped and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, preliminary information suggests a fight between the suspect and the second victim led to this shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.