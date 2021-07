MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead after a shooting in South Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene on S. Third near E. Belz Blvd. Police say an unresponsive man was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, officers have one person detained at this time. There’s no word if that person has been charged.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.