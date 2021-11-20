MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Friday night off Ketchum Drive in South Memphis where they found a man dead at the scene.



According to police, the suspect(s) drove away in an SUV style vehicle. MPD is currently investigating.



MPD is asking if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip to the CrimeStoppers website.

