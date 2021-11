MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a Monday night shooting near Binghampton.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened on Scott Street near Mimosa. The victim was found a few blocks away on East Red Oak.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center on Monday night, but MPD reported Tuesday morning that he did not survive his injuries.

Police had no information on a suspect. They asked anyone with tips to call 901-528-CASH.