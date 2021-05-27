On the run: Yellow crowbar carrying crooks costing area businesses thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Business owners are getting frustrated as police continue to look for a trio of burglars who have been destroying property and stealing cigarettes and cash from at least a dozen convenience stores over the last several months.

Memphis Police have been able to link the crimes because the burglars are always dressed the same, carry yellow crowbars, and drive a black Infiniti with a moon roof. Police say the crime spree began back in February. On May 17, the group hit four stores within an hour.

“Man, there are a lot of jobs around here, but I don’t know why they like robbing the stores, you know. They have a lot of opportunities they can work,” said Mo Tame.

Tame works at the shell station in the 1700 block Getwell. His store was one of the four burglarized in the middle of the night. He said the burglars used the yellow crowbars to pry open an outer door and shattered another door inside to get behind the counter.

Surveillance video shows them filling a large black trash bag with cigarettes and cash.

“The trash bag was nighttime, and it was empty. So, they used this bag, and they put a whole carton of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes they put right in the bag.” Tame said.

Police said the same morning, the thieves also broke into Kirby Discount on Kirby Parkway, a Kroger Fuel Center located on Truse Parkway, an Exxon Food Mart in the 5600 block of Quince.

Tame said the burglars were after Newport cigarettes and are responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage to their store.

“I don’t know why they do this. It cost a lot of money, man. Even the door cost $4,000. To fix the doors. It cost us a lot of money,” said Tame.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle call Crime Stopper at (901) 528-CASH.