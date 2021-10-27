OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man is currently on the run after robbing an Olive Branch bank on Wednesday.

Olive Branch Police say the robbery happened at Citizens National Bank on Goodman Rd.

Witnesses say the suspect demanded money from a teller after showing a weapon.

He then fled the scene in a silver Nissan Maxima with black rims.

The amount of money that was taken is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.