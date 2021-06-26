Officials: Two arrested, charged with shooting at Horn Lake officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in Memphis and are charged with firing shots at a Horn Lake Police squad car, according to an official with the Horn Lake Police Department.

Kylen Thomas (Shelby County Jail photo- left). Xavier Word (Shelby County Jail photo- right)

Captain J Keene said investigators were able to positively identify Kylen Thomas of Memphis and Xavier Word of Olive Branch, as those responsible for shooting at the Horn Lake Police officers on Thursday.

Both Thomas and Word were located in Memphis with assistance of the Memphis Gang Unit. They were apprehended without incident, according to Keene.

Additionally, the vehicle used in the incident was also located.

Thomas has been charged with Felony Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Felony. He has been booked into 201 Poplar and is awaiting extradition to Mississippi to face the pending charges.

Word has been charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on a police officer. He has also been booked into 201 Poplar and is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi to face the charges.