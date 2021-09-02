Officials receive proposals to redevelop 100 North Main

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tallest building in Memphis could soon have a new development plan.

Requests for proposals are in for the rehabilitation of 100 North Main. The goal is to make the spot the vibrant place it once was.

“We want to see this structure preserved,” said Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young. “We want to see some action happening on this part of downtown. It’s such a critical point along Main Street.”

Before its vacancy, the skyscraper was full of office workers, and restaurant goers.

“The building has been vacant since 2014/2015,” Young said. “There have been owners that have had proposals to redevelop the building. However, we weren’t seeing enough action and so DMC, with the partnership with the city of Memphis, worked to acquire the building, which was completed this year.”

Through the partnership the request for proposal has put out, 11 proposals were received from various developers.

“It’s a diverse range of applicants,” Young said. “We have some local firms, some national firms, and so we are very, very excited that we got such good response for the building. It means that the structure has viability.”

WREG asked what could go in the spot.

“Our long term goal is to make sure it brings vibrancy to the community. So, that means it could be retail, offices, hotels, residential, anything that brings people,” Young said.

The next step is to review the proposals submitted with a committee made up of various DMC entities. Young says he expect the review process to take the next three to four months, with a decision by early January.

The 11 proposals received include:

100 North Main Development Partners. Primary: Kevin Woods

100 North Main Partnership. Primary: Mark Carlson

18 Main. Primary: Tom Intrator

Alexander Company. Primary: Joseph Alexander

Block Real Estate Services & Sunflower Development Group. Primary: Aaron Mesmer

Carlisle Development Company, LLC. Primary: Chance Carlisle

Douglas Development Corporation. Primary: Douglas Jemel

Flaherty & Collins. Primary: David Flaherty

Memphis Tower Group, LLC. Primary: William McCrary

Russell Glen & Mathews Southwest. Primary: Terrence G. Maiden

Summit Management Corporation. Primary: Gregory Averbuch