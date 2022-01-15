MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State agencies will be paying close attention to interstates like I-40 and 55 as that wintery mix starts to develop just after midnight, making for a dangerous commute for drivers.

The roadways appear be packed like they normally are on the weekend, but things could look a lot different tomorrow as one to four inches of snow is projected across the region.



TDOT and ARDOT started treating roads leading up to winter storm system moving into the area.



The National Weather Service is calling this a “significant” winter storm, which is why they issued a winter weather watch for west Tennessee, east Arkansas, and northern Mississippi from 9 PM Saturday until 3 PM Sunday.



Travelers tell us they’re hoping to beat the weather as they head home.



State agencies are recommending people not travel unless absolutely necessary and remember to slow down and drive while winter conditions persist.