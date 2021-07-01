Officials identify man found dead in Shelby County Sheriff’s office vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in one of their vehicles.

SCSO says 75-year-old Ernest Lee Coleman was found dead inside of a SCSO vehicle near the Hospitality Hub on Washington Ave at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to SCSO, detectives reviewed video footage, conducted interviews and were able to determine that Coleman got into one of Juvenile Court pool vehicles through a rear door. SCSO says a deputy later found Coleman in the vehicle.

SCSO says that because Coleman was not in the custody of law enforcement at the time of his death, the sheriff’s office will stay in charge of the investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time.