Officials: Arrest made after sister-in-law of former Mississippi state Rep. was found dead in trailer fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement confirmed to WREG that an arrest has been made in a trailer fire where the sister-in-law of former Mississippi State Representative Ashley Henley was found dead.

Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera said Billy Brooks was arrested on an arson charge only. Additionally, he said a statement will be made on Monday.

Henley’s sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead inside the trailer December 26. Relatives said she died in a fire that was intentionally set the previous day.

Last weekend, former Mississippi House Rep. Ashley Henley was found dead at the same home where her sister-in-law died.

Law enforcement said both cases are still under investigation.

