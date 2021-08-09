Official: No ICU beds available in about 20 of Mississippi’s top-level hospitals

Gurney in hospital hallway

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s top public health official says no intensive care beds are available in about 20 of the state’s top-level hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue surging.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also says more than 200 people were waiting in hospitals’ emergency rooms to be admitted Monday. The waiting times affect not only people with COVID-19 but also those with other health conditions.

The Health Department says more than 6,900 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday. Dobbs says that could translate into about 500 new hospitalizations in coming days.

