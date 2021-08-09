Official: No ICU beds available in about 20 of Mississippi’s top-level hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s top public health official says no intensive care beds are available in about 20 of the state’s top-level hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue surging.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also says more than 200 people were waiting in hospitals’ emergency rooms to be admitted Monday. The waiting times affect not only people with COVID-19 but also those with other health conditions.

SCS responds after lawmakers threaten to call special session to ban mask mandates in school

Keep in mind – this will translate into around 500 new hospitalization in coming days, and we have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals, and we have > 200 patients waiting in ERs for a room. https://t.co/sAsDCD4HqZ — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 9, 2021

The Health Department says more than 6,900 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mississippi from Friday through Sunday. Dobbs says that could translate into about 500 new hospitalizations in coming days.