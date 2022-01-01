SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and that three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains northwest of Denver.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday.

Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed. They also announced earlier Saturday that two people were missing.

The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighborhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder.

Authorities had said earlier no one was missing. But Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said Saturday that was due to confusion inherent when agencies are scrambling to manage an emergency.

Flames leap from a fence near the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a development, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Tens of thousands of Coloradans were driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Firefighter walks down a fire ravaged street to survey wildfire damage in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Cathy Glaab surveys what’s left of her home after a wildfire swept through the neighborhood in Superior, Colo on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Cathy Glaab, left, surveys what’s left of her home, accompanied by her daughter, Laura, in Superior, Colo on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

The remains of a home lie in a pile on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, after wildfires ripped through a development in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Debris surround the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through a development, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Tens of thousands of Coloradans were driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A burned out car sits on Mulberry Street destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

John Peer finds a couple of plates as he looks through the rubble of his fire-damaged home after the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

David Marks, center, uses a borrowed pair of binoculars to see how his home in Superior, Colo., fared as smoke rises in the distance on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Todd Lovrien looks over the fire damage from the Marshall Wildfire at his sisters home in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Renato D’Amario hugs neighbor Lori Peer after finding their homes destroyed, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo., after wildfires swept through the day before. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A woman reacts to seeing the remains of her mother’s home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A Firefighter puts water on a hot spot after a wildfire in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A worker walks past a destroyed home in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

A burned out car sits in the middle of the road amidst the remnants of a wildfire in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Snow falls on a row of small businesses burned by wildfires after they ripped through a development Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

While homes nearby were unscathed, a charred Subaru sits in a driveway of a home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, after wildfires ripped through a development in Louisville, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A view of a Boulder County neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire is seen from a Colorado National Guard helicopter during a flyover by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP, Pool)

Snow falls as a firefighter from the Arvada, Colo., Fire Department knocks down a smouldering fire in a church parking lot started by wildfires after they ripped through a development Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Mary Janda pauses in front of her burned home Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. Tens of thousands of Coloradans were driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Pelle said officials were organizing cadaver teams to search for the missing in the Superior area and in unincorporated Boulder County. The task is complicated by debris from destroyed structures, covered by 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow dumped by a storm overnight, he said.

At least 991 homes were destroyed, Pelle said: 553 in Louisville, 332 in Superior and 106 in unincorporated parts of the county. Hundreds more were damaged. Pelle cautioned that the tally is not final.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Pelle said utility officials found no downed power lines around where the fire broke out. He said authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at “one particular location.” He declined to give details.

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000. More than 500 homes were feared destroyed.

The blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles (24 square kilometers), was no longer considered an immediate threat — especially after an overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures Saturday. The bitter cold compounded the misery of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.

At least 6 inches (0.15 meters) of snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene amid still-smoldering remains of homes. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.

Utility crews struggled to restore electricity and gas service to homes that survived, and dozens of people lined up to get donated space heaters, bottled water and blankets at Red Cross shelters. Xcel Energy urged other residents to use fireplaces and wood stoves to stay warm and keep their pipes at home from freezing.

Families filled a long line of cars waiting to pick up space heaters and bottled water at a Salvation Army distribution center at the YMCA in Lafayette, just north of Superior.

Monarch High School seniors Noah Sarasin and his twin brother Gavin had been volunteering at that location for two days, directing traffic and distributing donations.

“We have a house, no heat but we still have a house,” Noah Sarasin said. “I just want to make sure that everyone else has heat on this very cold day.”

Hilary and Patrick Wallace picked up two heaters, then ordered 2 hot chocolate mochas at a nearby cafe. The Superior couple couldn’t find a hotel and were contemplating hiking 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) back to their home; their neighborhood was still blocked off to traffic. The family slept in one room on New Year’s Eve.

Both teared up when a man entered the shop and joked aloud that he’d lost his coffee mugs — and everything else — in the fire. The man was in good spirits, laughing at the irony of the situation.

“I have a space heater and a house to put it in. I don’t even know what to say to them,” Hilary said, wiping away a tear.

Superior resident Jeff Markley arrived in his truck to pick up a heater. He said he felt lucky to be “just displaced” since his home is intact.

A lone flame flickers as smoke roils from the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Firefighters patrol the snow covered remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burned remains of a shopping center after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burnt remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A fire truck moves along a road separating burned homes from those spared by a pair of wildfires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. A drastic change in weather delivered a half-foot of snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday, compounding the misery of Colorado residents struggling to emerge from a wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and left two people missing. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Snow covers a burned out vehicle in the driveway of after home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. The homes next door were untouched by the fire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burned remains of homes in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, after the Marshall Wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burned remains of a home after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burned remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A pair of men check the damage to a fence near the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Snow covers the burned remains of a truck left on the road after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Snow covers the burnt remains of homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan.1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The doors of a chared pickup truck are open near the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“We’re making do, staying with friends, and upbeat for the new year. Gotta be better than this last one,” Markley said.

Not everyone felt as positive.

“It’s bittersweet because we have our house, but our friends don’t. And our neighbors don’t,” said Louisville resident Judy Givens as she picked up a heater with her husband, Rusty. “We thought 2022 might be better. And then we had omicron. And now we have this, and it’s not starting out very well.”

Dozens trudged through the snow to determine the condition of their homes and take belongings.

Brian Williams, a resident of Superior, used a sled to evacuate his son from their home as the fire raged. It survived the blaze but was filled with ash and lacked utilities.

“We had to get our badges for work and medicine and stuff,” Williams said.

Donna O’Brien bundled up with her son Robert to make the 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) trek to check on their home. “I think we’re still in kind of shock,” she said. “This is our neighborhood and it happens everywhere else, but it’s not supposed to happen where you live.”

The wildfire broke out unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow until the overnight snowfall. Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hadn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.