NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Nashville. A portion of Murfreesboro Pike has been blocked off in front of a Marathon gas station and Country Café restaurant, near police headquarters.

Metro Nashville Police confirm that the suspect involved in a shootout with law enforcement has died from injuries at Vanderbilt hospital.

Michael Knight with the ATF confirms that an agent with the ATF was injured in the shooting. That agent is being treated at Vanderbilt.

The Nashville division of the FBI will be taking lead on the investigation.

Investigators said ATF officers were attempting to bring a drug suspect into custody when shots were fired.

Witnesses told News 2 they heard as many as 30 to 40 rounds being fired from what sounded like multiple weapons.

The shooting scene is being investigated by multiple agencies, including Metro Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and ATF, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Law enforcement remains on the scene to investigate, collect evidence, and talk to witnesses.

Metro police said they are working to reopen one lane in both directions on Murfreesboro Pike. Currently traffic is being diverted n Fesslers off of Murfreesboro Pike.

They’re working as quickly as possible as weather conditions may deteriorate.